What time is Cardiff v Millwall?

Cardiff v Millwall will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Cardiff v Millwall on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Cardiff and Millwall occupy the middle two spots in the league with little in the way of consistency from either side.

Prediction: Cardiff 1-1 Millwall