What channel is Burnley v Tottenham Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

It’s been a rough week for Tottenham in the lead-up to their Carabao Cup round-of-16 match against Burnley.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side suffered back-to-back losses in both the Europa Conference League and the Premier League, with both Vitesse Arnhem and West Ham emerging victorious despite a change in line-ups.

Luckily they have performed better in the Carabao Cup, knocking out Wolverhampton Wanderers on penalties to get this far – and will surely be looking to go onto the quarter-finals and beyond.

First though they’ll have to take on Burnley, who are having their own Premier League struggles having yet to record a victory despite the efforts of big money signee Maxwell Cornet.

They easily thrashed Rochdale in the last round of the Carabao Cup however – so now both teams will be looking to this round-of-16 match for a morale boost.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Tottenham?

Burnley v Tottenham will take place on Wednesday 27th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Tottenham will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Preston v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Burnley v Tottenham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest Carabao Cup highlights on Quest TV from 10:30pm.

How to live stream Burnley v Tottenham online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Quest TV online via discovery+ as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Burnley v Tottenham team news

Burnley predicted XI: Hennessey; Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Pieters; Lennon, Cork, Westwood, Cornet; Vydra, Rodriguez

Tottenham predicted XI: Gollini; Tanganga, Sanchez, Romero, Davies; Alli, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso; Bergwijn, Kane, Gill

Burnley v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Burnley v Tottenham

Neither teams are on top form at the moment, so with both sides gunning for a morale-boosting victory we should see an awfully close game.

However Tottenham Hotspurs’ recent track record is not quite as poor as Burnley’s winless run in the Premier League – and on paper are the better team who will likely eke out a narrow victory.

Burnley will likely be more focused on ending their Premier League woes with a match against Brentford on Saturday – so may have to sacrifice their success in this cup.

Our prediction: Burnley 1- 2 Tottenham (17/2 at bet365).

