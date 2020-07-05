They have done so despite the Clarets enduring a miserable spell of injury set-backs, particularly to their forward line.

Sheffield United head into this tie having just beaten Tottenham in midweek to calm what has otherwise been a restless summer for Chris Wilder so far.

The Blades will be keen to secure another win here and maintain hopes of at least nailing down Europa League football for next term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Burnley v Sheffield United game on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Sheffield United on TV?

Burnley v Sheffield United will take place on Sunday 5th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Sheffield United will kick off at 12pm – the match is the first of four Premier League games being played on Sunday.

What TV channel is Burnley v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11:30am.

This game is also available to watch live on free-to-air channel Pick TV.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Burnley v Sheffield United online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Burnley v Sheffield United odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Burnley (7/4) Draw (2/1) Sheffield United (17/10)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note - The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Burnley v Sheffield United team news

Burnley: Seven players could be out for Dyche this weekend, with Jack Cork the latest name on the injury list. Robbie Brady, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Chris Wood are all worries, while Ashley Barnes will miss the game.

Worse for Burnley is the headache over Jay Rodriguez, who missed the win over Crystal Palace on Monday. Matt Lowton is definitely out.

Sheffield United: John Lundstram missed the midweek win over Tottenham due to an arm injury and is also out of this clash.

Wilder confirmed Luke Freeman and John Fleck will also miss the weekend game. Lys Mousset may start after scoring from the bench on Thursday night.

Our prediction: Burnley v Sheffield United

Burnley have battled through the pain barrier in their last two outings, winning both matches 1-0 despite a depleted squad.

Dyche will have been relieved to get six days of rest before this clash, which will see Sheffield United come to town desperate for another big win.

If the Blades get hold of the ball and play at a high tempo then they could run through Burnley here, but the Clarets have an ability to keep games tight and this fixture may only be decided in the final minutes.

Our prediction: Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United

Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

