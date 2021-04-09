What channel is Burnley v Newcastle Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle will hope to claim at least one point for the fifth time since late February when they rock up at Burnley on Sunday.

Steve Bruce’s men have claimed four draws from their previous five Premier League fixtures, scraping together crucial points in the battle with Brighton and Fulham to avoid relegation.

The 2-2 draw with Tottenham last weekend saw the Magpies move three points ahead of Fulham at the start of this weekend, and Bruce knows his troops must keep their heads up.

Burnley have already showcased how to move away from the Premier League drop zone with a fine spring that has seen them edge into 15th place and inch closer to the fabled 40-point mark.

But can Sean Dyche see off Toon here and keep the Clarets on course for another season in the top flight?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Newcastle on TV?

Burnley v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 11th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Newcastle will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Manchester United, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Burnley v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Burnley v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Burnley v Newcastle team news

Burnley: Dyche could have Phillip Bardsley and Kevin Long fit for the weekend to boost his squad strength.

However, Robbie Brady, Erik Pieters and Ashley Barnes are all set to miss the game through injury.

Newcastle: Bruce will hope to welcome Callum Wilson back into the squad, while Ryan Fraser (groin) and both Federico Fernandez and Andy Carroll (calf) have an outside chance of making the bench.

Fabian Schär and Isaac Hayden remain out. Joelinton and Dwight Gayle could start again up top, although Bruce could decide now is the time for Allan Saint-Maximin to start.

Burnley v Newcastle odds

Our prediction: Burnley v Newcastle

Spirits are high in the Newcastle camp as they prove tough to beat over the spring but what Bruce would love is a win to catapult them away from 17th place.

And that is unlikely to come here. Dyche is wily enough to know that Bruce would take a point from this encounter before kick-off, and there’s no reason for Burnley to bomb forward in search of a winner and risk losing the game.

Burnley don’t want to be sucked into a late relegation scrap with Newcastle, and so it seems likely the points will be shared at Turf Moor.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-0 Newcastle (6/1 at bet365)

