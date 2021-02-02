What channel is Burnley v Man City Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table if they continue their electric form against Burnley in this week’s round of Premier League fixtures.

City are three points clear of second with a game in hand and have lost just one match in all competitions since the end of September.

Pep Guardiola’s men have won their last 12 games in a row across all competitions; the first Premier League game in that streak was a 5-0 triumph over Burnley in the reverse fixture.

Sean Dyche will fully understand the daunting task facing his men this week, but he will take heart from Burnley’s stunning 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield recently.

The Clarets have started to pick up points in recent weeks, with two wins from their last three outings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Man City on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Man City on TV?

Burnley v Man City will take place on Wednesday 3rd February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Man City will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Tottenham v Chelsea.

What TV channel is Burnley v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Burnley v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Burnley v Man City team news

Burnley: Ashley Barnes – goalscorer against Liverpool – is a a doubt after missing the Chelsea game, though his issue isn’t a serious one.

Charlie Taylor and Josh Brownhill could also return to the squad following fitness problems but neither are crucial to Dyche’s game plan.

Man City: Not many teams could be missing players of the importance of Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero and still maintain an outrageous run of form.

They remain out through injury and COVID-19 respectively, while Nathan Ake completes the injury list.

Burnley v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Burnley (12/1) Draw (6/1) Man City (1/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

Our prediction: Burnley v Man City

Burnley rarely enjoy playing against City: they have won just once in this meeting since 1974, long before the City millions started to pour in.

City have won seven on the bounce against Burnley, scoring 28 times and conceding just one goal during that streak.

Expect a similar display of force from the Premier League favourites, however they choose to line up.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-3 Man City (13/2 at bet365)

