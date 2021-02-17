What channel is Burnley v Fulham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Fulham’s hopes of avoiding relegation could implode on Wednesday night if they fail to beat a resurgent Burnley at Turf Moor.

Advertisement

The Cottagers remain seven points from safety with 15 Premier League fixtures left for them this season, while Burnley have pulled away from the bottom three.

Scott Parker’s men beat Everton 2-0 last weekend to boost their spirits heading into this crunch tie.

But Burnley are favourites to win here and take a huge step towards survival, with Sean Dyche’s troops seeking to go a third league game unbeaten.

The Clarets smashed Crystal Palace 3-0 last time out and beat Fulham by the same scoreline in the FA Cup last month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Fulham on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Burnley v Fulham on TV?

Burnley v Fulham will take place on Wednesday 17th February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Fulham will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Everton, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Burnley v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Burnley v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices, including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Burnley v Fulham team news

Burnley: Chris Wood is rated 50/50 to feature here due to a hamstring injury, while Matej Vydra is likely to miss out. Ashley Barnes is fit for the Clarets, however.

Dyche is also waiting on fitness updates for Erik Pieters, Johann Gudmundsson, Dale Stephens and Charlie Taylor. Ben Mee is ruled out due to concussion protocols.

Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic has tested positive for COVID-19 and so won’t feature here. It means Josh Maja will likely lead the line alongside Bobby Decordova-Reid after the former scored twice in the weekend win over Everton.

Tom Cairney remains out for Fulham, with manager Parker potentially sticking to the same XI that earned those three valuable points at Goodison Park.

Burnley v Fulham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Burnley (15/8) Draw (11/5) Fulham (31/20)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Burnley v Fulham

Fulham’s performance against Everton on Sunday gives boss Parker renewed hope that they can somehow claw their way out of the relegation zone – but this is set to be a tricky game.

Burnley are playing well right now. They are contesting games against opposition placed much higher in the league, and aren’t losing to those around them.

All Dyche needs here is a draw, so expect the Clarets to keep things tight. This could be a tense affair with few chances, and don’t be surprised if the points are shared.

Our prediction: Burnley 1-1 Fulham (11/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.