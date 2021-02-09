What channel is Burnley v Bournemouth FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley and Bournemouth kick-start the fifth round of FA Cup fixtures this week.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche has made waves in his pre-match press conference, highlighting the importance of Burnley’s Premier League survival, as opposed to progression in the cup, but he will still be keen to win the game against Championship opposition.

This is only the second time Burnley have reached the fifth round of either domestic cup competition since 2010, while Bournemouth hasn’t gone this far in the FA Cup since 1957.

Bournemouth sit sixth in the second tier. They recently sacked boss Jason Tindall due to not challenging at the very top of the table.

Jonathan Woodgate has taken charge of the team on an interim basis, while veteran boss Harry Redknapp has been drafted in to assist while the search for a full-time manager continues.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Bournemouth on TV?

Burnley v Bournemouth will take place on Tuesday 9th February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Bournemouth will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this week including Everton v Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

What TV channel is Burnley v Bournemouth on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:15pm.

How to live stream Burnley v Bournemouth online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Burnley v Bournemouth team news

Burnley predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell, Bardsley, Long, Mee, Pieters, Gudmundsson, Stephens, Cork, McNeil, Rodriguez, Vydra.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Begovic, Stacey, Mepham, Kelly, Rico, Billing, Pearson, Wilshere, Brooks, Long, Groeneveld.

Burnley v Bournemouth odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Burnley (5/4) Draw (23/10) Bournemouth (9/4)*

Our prediction: Burnley v Bournemouth

Forget the league difference between these teams, a play-off battling Championship team is often a more prickly opponent than a relegation-fighting Premier League unit.

Burnley have players capable of winning games, but Dyche is likely to shuffle his pack and rest some stars for this one.

Bournemouth ended their losing streak with a 3-2 win over Birmingham at the weekend and could threaten a makeshift Burnley side at Turf Moor.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-1 Bournemouth (8/1 at bet365)

