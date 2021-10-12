What channel is Bulgaria v Northern Ireland World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Northern Ireland could be eliminated from the Qatar 2022 reckoning when the last batch of World Cup qualifiers on TV go ahead today.

Ian Baraclough’s men were toppled by Switzerland in their first match of the break, now the Swiss are six points ahead with three matches to play.

If Switzerland beat Lithuania as expected, then Northern Ireland would need to beat Bulgaria to keep their hopes mathematically alive.

It hasn’t been an entirely disastrous campaign for the Northern Irish contingent, especially if they do defeat Bulgaria and Lithuania in their next two matches, but failing to land a telling blow against the big boys Italy or Switzerland has hurt them.

Bulgaria are level on points with Northern Ireland. The sides drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture while Bulgaria also drew with Italy, though they were defeated by Lithuania last time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bulgaria v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Bulgaria v Northern Ireland on TV?

Bulgaria v Northern Ireland will take place on Tuesday 12th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Bulgaria v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Bulgaria v Northern Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Bulgaria v Northern Ireland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Bulgaria v Northern Ireland team news

Bulgaria predicted XI: Lukov; A. Hristov, Antov, P. Hristov, Bozhikov; Malinov, Chochev; Despodov, Nedelev, Yomov; Krastev

Northern Ireland predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Brown, Cathcart, Ballard; Jones, Dallas, Saville, Davis, McNair, Ferguson; Washington

Bulgaria v Northern Ireland odds

Our prediction: Bulgaria v Northern Ireland

Qualification hopes are all but extinguished for Northern Ireland, but time spent working together as a unit and gearing up for the future could be invaluable.

Baraclough may opt to experiment more should the Qatar 2022 dream entirely evaporate, and he will still demand big performances against teams his side are expected to beat.

Bulgaria are an unpredictable unit given their positive result against Italy and shocker against Lithuania. They held off Northern Ireland in Belfast and could frustrate them once more here.

Our prediction: Bulgaria 1-1 Northern Ireland (5/1 at bet365).

