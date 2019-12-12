The broadcaster currently boasts exclusive rights to Champions League and Europa League football in the UK, as well as airing one Premier League game every week and several FA Cup matches.

BT have also purchased the rights to a full round of Premier League games to be played on New Year's Day.

Outside of their high-profile football coverage, BT Sport show live Premiership Rugby, UFC, boxing and will soon be the new home of WWE.

It's a move that will likely challenge Sky Sports' NOW TV service which currently boasts a range of day, week and month passes.

NOW TV's month pass usually costs £33.99 per month and works in a similar fashion to BT Sport's version.

How to watch BT Sport monthly pass

You can pick up a BT Sport monthly pass for £25.

It can be used to watch sports on the BT Sport app, BT sport website and through your TV via a host of devices including Chromecast and PS4.

How to watch BT Sport with a contract

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.