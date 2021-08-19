What channel is Brighton v Watford Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Watford started their Premier League return campaign in style on the opening weekend after defeating much-fancied Aston Villa at Vicarage Road.

Advertisement

The Hornets boast a typically eclectic squad full of names hoping to make a name for themselves on the grandest stage of all going into 2021/22.

Emmanuel Dennis found the net on his Watford debut at the weekend and will be determined to build on his bright start in English football following a move from Club Brugge.

Brighton also head into the game in high spirits having come back to beat Burnley from a losing position on the opening day.

Boss Graham Potter has growing pedigree in the Premier League and will be determined for his side to deliver on their potential this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Watford on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Brighton v Watford on TV?

Brighton v Watford will take place on Saturday 21st August 2021.

Check out our Premier League TV schedule and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Watford will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Arsenal v Chelsea at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Brighton v Watford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Brighton v Watford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Brighton v Watford team news

Brighton predicted XI: TBC

Watford predicted XI: TBC

Brighton v Watford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brighton (7/10) Draw (13/5) Watford (17/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Brighton v Watford

This could be an appealing game for the neutral, even if Brighton v Watford doesn’t initially jump off the page.

The Seagulls created plenty of chances last season but infamously struggled to finish them. A more clinical edge in 2021/22 would see them skim up the league.

Watford proved they’re not just here to make up the numbers with a bristling display against Villa and while they have shortcomings at the back, they won’t be afraid to push on against teams expected to finish near them.

Our prediction: Brighton 2-2 Watford (20/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.