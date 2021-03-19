What channel is Brighton v Newcastle Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brighton will hope to move further away from the Premier League drop zone when they meet fellow relegation battlers Newcastle at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides are in danger of sliding into the bottom three as Fulham mount a late challenge to avoid the Championship.

The pair each have 10 Premier League fixtures remaining and whoever claims three points on Saturday will see it as a giant step towards survival.

Brighton beat Southampton 2-1 last time out to end a three-game losing streak and restore some confidence within the squad.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have drawn their last three games and boss Steve Bruce would probably take a point here in order to avoid what may otherwise be a deflating defeat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Newcastle on TV?

Brighton v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 20th March 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including West Ham v Arsenal, which kicks off at 3pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Brighton v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Brighton v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Brighton v Newcastle team news

Brighton: Graham Potter is without Adam Webster and Aaron Connolly for this tie, while Florin Andone, Solomon March and Tariq Lamptey are also injured.

Dan Burn may not be fit to return from a hamstring issue here.

Newcastle: Bruce will hope to have Miguel Almiron back in the side for this encounter but Saturday may come too soon for the midfielder.

Fabian Schar, Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin remain sidelined.

Brighton v Newcastle odds

Our prediction: Brighton v Newcastle

Newcastle may have ground out three successive draws but they have arguably been second best in each encounter. Saturday sees them come up against a regimented Brighton side that has attacking failings of their own.

This could well be another tight clash. Bruce has got his players defending again and would gladly take a point from the trip south.

It will be down to Brighton, therefore, to take the game to the Magpies. Last week Leandro Trossard scored only his second goal since the first day of the season in the win over Southampton and the winger will have to step up again here.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-0 Newcastle (5/1 at bet365)

