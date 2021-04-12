What channel is Brighton v Everton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

It’s another massive Premier League fixture at both ends of the table as Brighton host Everton at the Amex Stadium.

For the hosts, it’s a chance to put even more distance between themselves and the bottom three after Fulham once again dropped points over the weekend.

The Seagulls are currently six points clear of 18th place and have played two games fewer than Scott Parker’s men.

As for Everton, with West Ham, Chelsea and Liverpool all winning over the weekend, the pressure is on in the race for a top-four spot.

The Toffees trail fourth-placed West Ham by eight points, but have two games in hand on the chasing pack.

When is Brighton v Everton on TV?

Brighton v Everton will take place on Monday 12th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Everton will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are two Premier League games taking place this Monday including West Brom v Southampton, which kicks off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

How to live stream Brighton v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Brighton v Everton team news

Brighton: Defenders Adam Webster and Dan Burn could be available after returning to training last week, but Aaron Connolly remains a doubt through injury.

Percy Tau is an option for Graham Potter after he missed last week’s game due to quarantine procedures. Long-term absentees Tariq Lamptey and Solly March are still out.

Everton: Jordan Pickford looks set to miss out again through injury, as will Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Fabian Delph and Bernard.

Allan could be in line for a return, while Alex Iwobi and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are also options for Carlo Ancelotti.

Brighton v Everton odds

Our prediction: Brighton v Everton

Despite Brighton’s lowly position in the league, the Seagulls have been in good form of late and have won two of the last three.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti’s men have not won in four, losing three of those encounters. Their lack of options in midfield could also hamper the Toffees up against a free-flowing Brighton side.

Both teams are desperate for points and it should be a tight affair on the south coast, but Brighton seem to have turned a bit of a corner in recent weeks and could just nick this one.

Our prediction: Brighton 2-1 Everton (9/1 at bet365)

