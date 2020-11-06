Sean Dyche’s men have managed just three goals all season – their last coming over a month ago in the 3-1 defeat to Newcastle.

Brighton have fared little better this term but two 1-1 draws from their last three games have at least clawed them out of the relegation zone.

The Seagulls have scored in each one of their Premier League games this term and will fancy their chances against a leaky Burnley defence.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Burnley on TV?

Brighton v Burnley will take place on Friday 6th November 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Burnley will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Everton v Man Utd, which kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Brighton v Burnley on?

You can watch this game exclusively live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The game will cost a one-off fee of £14.95 with all fees going directly to Premier League clubs involved in the matches, as opposed to the broadcasters, to make up for a lack of regular matchday income.

How to live stream Brighton v Burnley online

If you purchase a game via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Brighton v Burnley team news

Brighton: Solomon March and Tariq Lamptey will be assessed ahead of the match, while Christian Walton is a doubt with an ankle injury. Jose Izquierdo may be finally ready to feature for the first time since 2019 – but it's a long shot.

However, Alireza Jahanbakhsh isn’t expected to be fit until after the November international break, while Lewis Dunk is suspended.

Burnley: Dyche hopes to have Phil Bardsley back in the squad so long as the veteran tests negative for Covid-19, while Erik Pieters is out after coming up short in his race for full fitness.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is rated 50/50 to shake off a calf injury. Jack Cork and Ben Mee won’t return until later this month.

Our prediction: Brighton v Burnley

Burnley have been lacklustre going forward this season and this could hurt them again on Friday night, what with Brighton almost guaranteed to score.

The Seagulls are averaging 1.5 goals per game this term, and Burnley are conceding two per outing.

With Adam Lallana pulling the strings for the hosts, it’s hard to see Brighton not winning this match and pulling clear of the bottom three.

Our prediction: Brighton 2-0 Burnley

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.