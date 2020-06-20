It means they are now languishing even further behind the top four, with the season threatening to fizzle out ahead of their remaining Premier League fixtures.

They must now contend with a Brighton side that are nervously looking over their shoulders at the drop zone.

The Seagulls spent the coronavirus break in 16th place in the Premier League with Graham Potter tasked with securing top-flight football again for next season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brighton v Arsenal game on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Arsenal on TV?

Brighton v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 20th June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Arsenal will kick off at 3pm – the match will follow Watford v Leicester, which kicks off at 12:30pm. Two more Premier League games are also scheduled for Saturday evening.

What TV channel is Brighton v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 2:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Brighton v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Brighton v Arsenal team news

Brighton: Midfielder Steven Alzate may not be risked for Saturday’s game as boss Potter looks to 'manage' the Colombian’s problematic groin injury through the rest of the season.

Potter is definitely without Jose Izquierdo, and there are worries he may not play for the Seagulls again. Other than that, the manager has the pick of his squad.

Arsenal: Luiz is suspended for the game after being sent off against City. There are concerns over the fitness of Xhaka and Mari too.

Whether or not Gunners boss Mikel Arteta brings Mesut Ozil back into the fold we will have to wait and see. Ozil was not in the squad on Wednesday night, which Arteta said was due to 'tactical reasons'.

Our prediction: Brighton v Arsenal

Arsenal were outplayed by City just four days ago, suffered two fresh injuries and a suspension. This couldn’t play more into Brighton’s hands.

The cliche suggests Arsenal will come out all-guns-blazing in an effort to right the wrongs of Wednesday night. But over the past decade or so Arsenal fans have become used to the malaise that can hang over the club when things aren’t going well – and Saturday could witness another insipid performance.

Potter will be hoping to secure at least a point in this clash, as the Seagulls look to climb away from the drop zone.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-1 Arsenal

Brighton v Arsenal odds

