And as the Premier League Christmas and Boxing Day fixtures mount up, eking out even a scrappy win would do for the Gunners.

Yet this will be no easy task. After all, Brighton beat Arsenal both home and away last season, and earned two draws against the Londoners the campaign before that.

In fact, Arsenal have not beaten Tuesday’s opponents since a 2-0 reversal at the Emirates back in October 2017.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Arsenal on TV?

Brighton v Arsenal will take place on Tuesday 29th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Arsenal will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this midweek including Newcastle v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

How to live stream Brighton v Arsenal online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 5pm.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Brighton v Arsenal team news

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez, White, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Bissouma, Alzate, March, Maupay, Groß, Welbeck.

Arsenal predicted XI: Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Mari, Tierney, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Aubameyang.

Our prediction: Brighton v Arsenal

Brighton have a great recent record against Arsenal that includes 2-1 victories both home and away last season – and the Seagulls will certainly hope to scare the north Londoners here.

Arsenal have blown hot and cold away from home all term. They are winless on the road since beating Manchester United at Old Trafford at the start of November.

And with goals a real issue for the team, Brighton will certainly hope to keep this game tight. Don’t be surprised if the points are shared.

Our prediction: Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

