What channel is Brentford v Swansea Championship play-off final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The Championship play-off final is often referred to as the most lucrative game in football due to the financial boom of earning promotion to the Premier League, with Brentford and Swansea vying for the windfall this year.

Brentford are aiming to get back to the top division of English football for the first time since 1947, but will have to end their record-breaking play-off misery if they are to do so.

The Bees have reached the play-offs in the EFL pyramid nine times in their history, and failed to win promotion on every occasion.

Swansea are hoping to spring back into the Premier League after a much shorter absence. They were relegated in 2018 and have recorded back-to-back play-off berths.

The Swans defeated Barnsley in a tightly contested semi-final tie, while Brentford scraped past Bournemouth despite losing the first leg.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Swansea on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Swansea on TV?

Brentford v Swansea will take place on Saturday 29th May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Swansea will kick off at 2:30pm.

The game takes place ahead of the League One and Two play-off finals this weekend.

What TV channel is Brentford v Swansea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 2pm.

How to live stream Brentford v Swansea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Brentford v Swansea team news

Brentford predicted XI:

Swansea predicted XI:

Brentford v Swansea odds

Our prediction: Brentford v Swansea

Brentford have endured enough near misses to last a lifetime in recent seasons, and none more painful than losing their last two games of last season to miss out on automatic promotion by two points.

Championship top scorer Ivan Toney is likely to be plying his trade in the Premier League next season regardless of whether Brentford make it or not. He will be determined to lead his team up though.

The Bees are lethal goalscorers, though Swansea are shrewd operators at the back and can shut down opponents in crucial encounters.

Expect a tense, cagey affair as most play-off games have been this season, but the Bees boast an edge going forward that could finally launch them into the top flight.

Our prediction: Brentford 2-1 Swansea (8/1 at bet365)

