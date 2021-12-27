What channel is Brentford v Man City Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City are in rampant form as they gear up to face Brentford in the round of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video this week.

City have now won their last nine clashes in the top flight and have opened up a six-point lead at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola won’t allow himself, or his team, to get ahead of themselves so early in the campaign but the signs are looking up for his side.

Brentford have settled into an inconsistent but solid flow of results of all kinds. They look settled and comfortable in the Premier League without standing above the crowd.

Thomas Frank will be very pleased with the first half of his team’s season and will be keen to test his managerial mettle against City with nothing to lose.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Man City on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Man City?

Brentford v Man City will take place on Wednesday 29th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Man City will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week, including Man Utd v Burnley on Thursday evening.

How to live stream Brentford v Man City online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch All or Nothing: Juventus as well as all the Premier League action, while upcoming documentaries such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal are coming to the platform in 2022.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Brentford v Man City on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Brentford v Man City team news

Brentford predicted XI: Fernandez; Pinnock, Jansson, Sorensen; Canos, Baptiste, Onyeka, Ghoddos, Thompson; Wissa, Toney

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Brentford v Man City odds

Our prediction: Brentford v Man City

Manchester City have scored 17 goals in their last three games.

Brentford, our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Our prediction: Brentford 0-2 Man City (11/2 at bet365)

