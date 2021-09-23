What channel is Brentford v Liverpool Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool return to the Premier League TV schedule against high-flying Brentford live on Sky Sports this weekend.

The Reds sit second in the division sandwiched between Chelsea and Manchester United with the trio level on 13 points after five games.

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to see a return to the type of relentless winning form that saw the Reds lift the trophy in 2019/20.

Brentford have taken to the Premier League like bees to a hive and will be determined to keep their early-season form buzzing along nicely with the campaign firmly into a rhythm.

The Bees enjoyed a terrific 2-0 victory away to Wolves last weekend despite playing the last half an hour with just 10 men, and followed up that victory with a 7-0 demolition of Oldham in the Carabao Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Liverpool?

Brentford v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 25th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Liverpool will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Arsenal v Tottenham at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Brentford v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Brentford v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Brentford v Liverpool team news

Brentford predicted XI: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Toney, Mbuemo.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Brentford v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Brentford v Liverpool

Brentford are shaping up to be this year’s Leeds. They sit ninth in the table with eight points in the bag already and an energetic, likeable brand of football that will cause problems for teams all season long.

They head into this one as underdogs, but expect a full-throttle display that could catch Liverpool off guard on a few occasions, particularly if they are forced to deploy a makeshift defence.

Liverpool have won 3-0 in each of their last three Premier League encounters. Don’t expect the same scoreline or comfortable ride, but expect the same result.

Our prediction: Brentford 1-2 Liverpool (8/1 at bet365).

