What channel is Brentford v Chelsea Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea make the short trip to face Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a place in the final four up for grabs this week.

The Blues last won the competition in 2015 as they lost the 2019 final to Manchester City on penalties after a goalless draw at Wembley.

Thomas Tuchel has tasted Champions League glory with Chelsea already during his tenure, but he will determined to add all forms of silverware to the cabinet this season and beyond.

Brentford are the lowest-ranked Premier League team left in this highly competitive edition of the tournament. They head into this one as underdogs hoping to upset their illustrious neighbours.

The Bees’ best ever League Cup performance came last season as they reached the semi-finals where they were knocked out by Tottenham. They were a Championship side at the time but defeated Premier League Newcastle in last season’s quarter-finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Chelsea?

Brentford v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 22nd December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Chelsea will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are four Carabao Cup quarter-final games taking place this week including Arsenal v Sunderland.

What TV channel is Brentford v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest Carabao Cup highlights on Quest TV from 10:30pm.

How to live stream Brentford v Chelsea online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Quest TV online via discovery+ as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Brentford v Chelsea team news

Brentford predicted XI: Fernandez; Goode, Jansson, Thompson; Roerslev, Ghoddos, Bidstrup, Jensen, Fosu-Henry; Toney, Forss

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr; James, Niguez, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Barkley

Brentford v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Brentford v Chelsea

This competition is not a particular priority for either side this season, but both will head into this one hoping for a victory as it all heats up.

The Bees’ ultimate aim is to survive their first season back in the Premier League while Chelsea are hoping to re-ignite their top flight title surge as well as defend their Champions League title.

Both sides are battling COVID cases, meaning similar players are likely to feature once again for each leading to some tired legs. For that reason, it’s likely to be an unpredictable battle, but Chelsea have the quality to get the job done.

Our prediction: Brentford 1-2 Chelsea (15/2 at bet365).

