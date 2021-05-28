What channel is Blackpool v Lincoln League One play-off final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The League One play-off final will see Blackpool and Lincoln compete for a hard-earned place in the Championship at Wembley this weekend.

Former Liverpool coach Neil Critchley has revolutionised the Seasiders in 2020/21, turning them from a making-up-the-numbers side in mid-table to bonafide promotion candidates.

Blackpool was the strong team in the latter stages of the season, leaping up to third in the table following a terrific final flourish.

Lincoln limped into the play-offs in relatively poor form but dug deep to topple Sunderland in the semi-finals with a gutsy first-leg win to set them on their way.

The Imps are aiming for a return to the second tier for the first time since 1961 and will be determined to make the most of their shot at the Home of Football.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Blackpool v Lincoln on TV and online.

When is Blackpool v Lincoln on TV?

Blackpool v Lincoln will take place on Sunday 30th May 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Blackpool v Lincoln will kick off at 3pm.

The game takes place between the Championship and League Two play-off finals this weekend.

What TV channel is Blackpool v Lincoln on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 2:30pm.

How to live stream Blackpool v Lincoln online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Blackpool v Lincoln team news

Blackpool predicted XI: Maxwell; Turton, Ballard, Husband, Garbutt; Mitchell, Stewart, Dougall, Embleton; Simms, Yates.

Lincoln predicted XI: Palmer; Poole, Eyoma, Walsh, Edun; Bridcutt, McGrandles, Grant; Johnson, Hopper, Rogers.

Blackpool v Lincoln odds

Our prediction: Blackpool v Lincoln

Blackpool kept their hot form burning into the play-off semi-finals as they defeated Oxford 3-0 in the first leg and drew 3-3 in an entertaining second leg.

Star loanee Elliot Embleton will be eligible to feature against Lincoln in the final after they defeated his parent club Sunderland, and that’s a big boost for Blackpool.

The Seasiders conceded the fewest goals of any team in League One this season – just 37 in 46 games – and will prove a tough nut to crack, while also posing a threat to Lincoln.

Our prediction: Blackpool 2-0 Lincoln (17/2 at bet365)

