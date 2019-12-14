West Brom will be hoping to regain top spot following a shock draw last time out against Wigan allowed Leeds to leapfrog them on goal difference.

On the other hand, Birmingham are drifting around mid-table with vague hopes of a late play-off push and equally unlikely chances of relegation.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Birmingham v West Brom game on TV and online.

What time is Birmingham v West Brom?

Birmingham v West Brom will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 14th December 2019.

How to watch Birmingham v West Brom on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Birmingham have lost just one of their last five, but they have struggled to put teams to the sword following a recent run of three consecutive 1-1 draws.

The Blues lack a reliable goalscorer while their rivals boast in-form duo Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin, who should prove too much for Birmingham to handle.

Advertisement

Prediction: Birmingham 0-2 West Brom