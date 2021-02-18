What channel is Benfica v Arsenal Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal’s first leg of their Europa League round of 32 encounter against Benfica will take place in Rome on tonight.

The clash is a chance for the Gunners to resurrect their season after a disappointing performance so far in the Premier League.

Indeed, winning their Europa League fixtures all the way to the final is possibly Mikel Arteta’s best bet when it comes to delivering Champions League football next season.

Arsenal come into the tie having beaten Leeds 4-2 on Sunday – but Benfica will be no pushovers here.

The Portuguese side sit third in the Primeira Liga and are unbeaten in their last three outings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Benfica v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Benfica v Arsenal on TV?

Benfica v Arsenal will take place on Thursday 18th February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Benfica v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Antwerp v Rangers, which also kicks off at 8pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Benfica v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 8pm.

How to live stream Benfica v Arsenal online

Benfica v Arsenal team news

Benfica: Boss Jorge Jesus will likely stick with Darwin Nunez and Haris Seferovic up front as he seeks to claim something from this game in Italy.

A number of former Premier League players could be on show here, with Nicolas Otamendi and Jan Vertonghen anchoring the centre of defence, while Adel Taarabt may start in midfield.

Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is rated 50/50 to feature here following a twisted ankle and may not be risked from the start.

The same can be said for Kieran Tierney, who missed the game against Leeds at the weekend, while Thomas Partey may remain sidelined in order to have him fully fit for Sunday’s Premier League tie with Manchester City.

Benfica v Arsenal odds

Our prediction: Benfica v Arsenal

Under-fire manager Jesus needs a win here to stave off speculation that he could be axed following a disappointing domestic season for the 2019 Portuguese champions.

But he may struggle to earn even a point if the Arsenal that played Leeds off the park on Sunday also turn up here.

Arteta has got the best out of his young attacking talents such as Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe this season, while Aubameyang is also back to top form – although the striker may not start due to injury. The Gunners should have enough firepower here to win.

Our prediction: Benfica 1-2 Arsenal (17/2 at bet365)

