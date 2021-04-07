What channel is Bayern Munich v PSG Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

It’s a repeat of last season’s Champions League final when Bayern Munich take on PSG in the quarter-final first leg of the 2020/21 edition.

Advertisement

It was the Germans who of course won that final in August, thanks to Kingsley Coman’s second-half winner, and the victor in this last-eight tie will take a huge step towards booking a place in the final for a second successive season.

Bayern made it to the quarter-finals after eliminating Lazio in the last round of Champions League fixtures, while PSG beat Barcelona over two legs in the last 16.

However, PSG did suffer a disappointing loss at the weekend when they went down 1-0 to Lille in a crucial top-of-the-table clash in Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, Bayern also faced a six-pointer at the top of the Bundesliga and beat RB Leipzig 1-0 on Saturday to move seven clear at the top of the table.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bayern Munich v PSG on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Bayern Munich v PSG on TV?

Bayern Munich v PSG will take place on Wednesday 7th April 2021.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Bayern Munich v PSG will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this gameweek, including Chelsea v Porto, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Bayern Munich v PSG on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Bayern Munich v PSG online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Bayern Munich v PSG team news

Bayern Munich: It remains to be seen if Robert Lewandowski will have recovered in time for the clash and, in his absence, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting could come up against his old side.

Alphonso Davies and Jerome Boateng are expected to return to the line-up, while Corentin Tolisso and Douglas Costa are ruled out through injury.

PSG: Neymar’s red card at the weekend will have no affect on this fixture, but Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi will miss out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa and Danilo Pereira are all doubts with knocks, but Colin Dagba is expected to be fit for the clash.

Bayern Munich v PSG odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bayern Munich (20/23) Draw (29/10) PSG (11/4)*

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. . Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Bayern Munich v PSG

Lewandowski’s place in the side could play a huge role in determining the outcome of this encounter, with the Pole netting five goals in six Champions League games this season.

While Bayern’s ranks are packed full of attacking quality, without a focal point in such an important game it remains to be seen how Hansi Flick’s men will adapt to the situation.

Neither side have struggled in front of the net in this season’s competition and, with the likes of Serge Gnabry, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on show, don’t rule out goals in this one.

Our prediction: Bayern Munich 2-2 PSG (11/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Champions League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.