Interim boss Hans-Dieter Flick has inherited a squad bristling with talent but will rely on main man Robert Lewandowski to haul Munich through another game.

The Polish star has scored in all 10 Bundesliga games so far this season, smashing former Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s record of scoring in his opening eight league games.

Dortmund will be licking their lips at the prospect of facing Bayern in their current predicament.

BVB are second in the table – three points behind Borussia Monchengladbach and a point ahead of Bayern in fourth.

However, the top half is tightly bunched and Dortmund can’t afford many slip-ups otherwise they too could find themselves in a rough situation.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bayern Munich v Dortmund game on TV and online.

What time is Bayern Munich v Dortmund?

Bayern Munich v Dortmund will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 9th November 2019.

How to watch Bayern Munich v Dortmund on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Death, taxes and a Lewandowski goal in the Bundesliga. He’s as close to a guaranteed goalscorer as you’ll find in world football, and will hope to pounce against his former team.

However, Bayern have lacked ideas and invention in the Bundesliga lately while Dortmund have kept three successive clean sheets.

Expect a tense atmosphere at the Allianz Arena, but not necessarily a happy ending for the home fans.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 1-2 Dortmund