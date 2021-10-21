What channel is Barcelona v Real Madrid El Clasico on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

This is Barcelona v Real Madrid. This is El Clasico… but not like you’ve known it before.

This is only the second derby clash between the fierce Spanish rivals that hasn’t featured Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo since 2007.

Sergio Ramos, gone. Luis Suarez, gone. Andres Iniesta, gone. Icons from both sides departed, a void left to be filled by the next big thing.

In Barcelona’s corner, Pedri and Ansu Fati represent glimmers of hope in an ultimately gloomy state of affairs for the club overall. They sit seventh in La Liga with just four wins from nine outings.

Real Madrid boast Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga among their ranks but seasoned superstar, the ever-reliable Karim Benzema is the man keeping the Spanish giants among the elite pack in La Liga.

Former Everton bosses Ronald Koeman and Carlo Ancelotti will be desperate for a victory here to further their causes. They need heroes to stand up and be counted on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona v Real Madrid on TV and online.

When is Barcelona v Real Madrid?

Barcelona v Real Madrid will take place on Sunday 24th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Barcelona v Real Madrid will kick off at 3:15pm.

There are numerous games taking place this weekend, including Man Utd v Liverpool at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Real Madrid on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game on Premier Sports 1 and LaLiga TV from 1pm.

Check out full details on how to watch La Liga matches in our full guide to all the relevant channels.

How to live stream Barcelona v Real Madrid online

Live stream options for the match include Premier Sports 1 and LaLiga TV on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

You can even watch LaLiga TV via Amazon Prime Video if you add the channel to your subscription.

Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as their occasional offerings of Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

The LaLiga TV add-on costs extra on top of the Amazon Prime monthly price.

Barcelona v Real Madrid team news

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Garcia, Pique, Alba; F. De Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Coutinho, Depay, Fati.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Alaba; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Barcelona v Real Madrid odds

Our prediction: Barcelona v Real Madrid

The last encounter between these sides without either Messi or Ronaldo saw Barca fall back on Luis Suarez, who slammed home a hat-trick in a 5-1 victory.

Now, the Catalan giants are without such a luxury. Sergio Aguero made his debut in a victory over Valencia last weekend but he is unlikely to be fit or sharp enough to make an enormous impact this weekend, though what a time it would be to do so.

In the cold light of day, Barcelona are increasingly ‘just another team’ in La Liga without Messi. They will acutely feel the lack of his presence this weekend and the old master Benzema could be the man to seize the day at the Nou Camp.

Our prediction: Barcelona 0-2 Real Madrid (9/1 at bet365)

