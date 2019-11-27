It hasn’t all been plain sailing for Barcelona though, following a dreary scoreless draw with Slavia Prague in their last European outing.

Boss Ernesto Valverde continues to face intense scrutiny following a patchy few weeks for Barca.

They were beaten 3-1 by Levante in La Liga despite continuing to top the table, but there is a general feeling that Valverde is running out of time.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Barcelona v Dortmund game on TV and online.

What time is Barcelona v Dortmund?

Barcelona v Dortmund will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 27th November 2019.

How to watch Barcelona v Dortmund on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Barcelona continue to lean on Messi’s brilliance to get them through matches while Antoine Griezmann continues to fire blanks.

The Frenchman has recorded just two goals and two assists in all competitions since August, while Messi has piled up nine goals and five assists in his last nine games.

The imbalance needs correcting for Barcelona – if Messi has a quieter day, Barca lose, and that shouldn’t be the case for a side dripping with quality.

Fortunately for them, the Argentine wizard loves a Champions League night.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Dortmund