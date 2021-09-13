What channel is Barcelona v Bayern Munich Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Barcelona v Bayern Munich is a Champions League fixture that conjures more than a few exhilarating memories for fans and neutrals alike across the world.

Bayern toppled the Catalan giants 8-2 in one of the most unbelievable, unforgettable matches in modern football history in August 2020 as the semi-finals were pushed back into the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six different goalscorers found the net for the ruthless Germans, including Philippe Coutinho, who was infamously on loan from Barcelona but eligible to play against his parent club.

Coutinho came off the bench to score twice in five minutes against his own employers in that one, and is expected to start for Barcelona this time around as they seek to find creative solutions to a Lionel Messi-shaped hole in their attack.

Robert Lewandowski is the brightest star among both crops of players here and will hope to inspire his Bayern side to a major early win to signal their intent going into the Champions League this year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona v Bayern Munich on TV and online.

When is Barcelona v Bayern Munich?

Barcelona v Bayern Munich will take place on Tuesday 14th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Barcelona v Bayern Munich will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Liverpool v AC Milan.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Bayern Munich on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Barcelona v Bayern Munich online

Barcelona v Bayern Munich team news

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Araujo, Pique, Alba; Busquets, F. de Jong, Pedri; Depay, L. de Jong, Coutinho.

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Lewandowski.

Barcelona v Bayern Munich odds

bet365 odds: Barcelona (5/2) Draw (3/1) Bayern Munich (19/20)*.

Our prediction: Barcelona v Bayern Munich

Don’t expect quite the same scoreline as we saw just over a year ago, but expect similar levels of dominance from Bayern Munich as Barcelona continue their descent amid financial disasters.

Barcelona lined up with Messi and Luis Suarez leading the attack on that fateful evening. This time around they head into battle with Luuk de Jong potentially spearheading the team alone. With the greatest of respect to De Jong, that simply isn’t the quality we expect from Barcelona on a major Champions League night.

Boss Ronald Koeman will be determined to keep the scoreline respectable this evening, but fans shouldn’t expect Barcelona to resemble the all-conquering teams of the early 10s. They are a second-rate European team now – they won’t be able to compete with Bayern Munich here.

Our prediction: Barcelona 1-3 Bayern Munich (12/1 at bet365).

