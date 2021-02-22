What channel is Atletico Madrid v Chelsea Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea will hope to exploit Atletico Madrid’s lack of home advantage when the two sides meet in Romania for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

A number of Champions League fixtures – including this encounter – have had their venues moved due to Coronavirus virus restrictions in certain countries.

Chelsea have not got past the last-16 stage of this competition since reaching the semi-finals back in 2014.

Atletico, meanwhile, reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season before being dumped out by RB Leipzig.

This is new Blues boss Thomas Tuchel’s first European game in charge of the London club since his arrival in January.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico Madrid v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Atletico Madrid v Chelsea on TV?

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 23rd February 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Lazio vs Bayern, which also kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday.

What TV channel is Atletico Madrid v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

How to live stream Atletico Madrid v Chelsea online

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea team news

Atletico Madrid: Worries remain over centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez after he suffered an ankle injury at the weekend having only just returned to full fitness.

Yannick Carrasco is also expected to miss the game, but boss Diego Simeone will hope to have Thomas Lemar fully fit after he replaced Gimenez in the weekend loss to Levante.

Chelsea: Tuchel is waiting for fitness updates on four players, with Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham all potentially recovering from injuries.

Abraham came off during the 1-1 draw with Southampton at the weekend, so expect Olivier Giroud to start here. Mason Mount is nursing a bruised knee but should feature.

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Atletico are flying in La Liga right now even despite their weekend loss to Levante – and Chelsea will have to be wary of the threat Luis Suarez, Joao Felix and Geoffrey Kondogbia bring.

Tuchel has got this Chelsea defence back playing as a unit and that will surely help out in Romania. Yet the game could rest on how Kurt Zouma handles Suarez.

This could well be a cagey match, with neither side keen to commit themselves early in a two-legged affair. Indeed, we might see just one goal in the Arena Nationala.

Our prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Chelsea (6/1 at bet365)

