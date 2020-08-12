Neymar and co. will be desperate to secure a semi-final spot as PSG seek a first ever Champions League trophy.

But Atalanta have so far proved the surprise package of the 2019/20 Champions League and are plotting another upset here.

This could certainly become a goal-fest in Lisbon as both sides scrap for a last-four spot.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Atalanta v PSG game on TV and online.

When is Atalanta v PSG on TV?

Atalanta v PSG will take place on Wednesday 12th August 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple days with plenty of action to be played.

Check out our Champions League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Atalanta v PSG will kick off at 8pm – the match is the only Champions League quarter-final being played on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Atalanta v PSG on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Atalanta v PSG online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Atalanta v PSG team news

Atalanta: Forward Josip Ilicic is won't play for the Italian side due to personal reasons, while goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini is out injured.

Duvan Zapata, who scored 18 goals in Serie A this season but just one in the Champions League, should start up front on his own.

PSG: Angel Di Maria is suspended for the tie, while Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti, Thilo Kehrer and Layvin Kurzawa are all out injured.

Neymar should lead the line here alongside Pablo Sarabia and Mauro Icardi.

Our prediction: Atalanta v PSG

Atalanta have proved all season long that they cannot be underestimated and they should threaten PSG here on Wednesday.

The Italian side scored eight goals over two legs against Valencia in the previous round and, while star man Ilicic may be absent, they still pose a threat.

With PSG’s raft of injuries this game will be closer than expected. The French club are still favourites to win but we could see extra time here.

Our prediction: Atalanta 2-3 PSG (AET)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Champions League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.