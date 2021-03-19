What channel is Aston Villa v Tottenham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham need results and they need them fast as pressure grows on the team and boss Jose Mourinho ahead of their trip to face Aston Villa.

Three wins from three Premier League fixtures in recent weeks appeared to have righted the ship in north London, but a derby day defeat to Arsenal and crippling 3-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League has crushed their ambitions in 2020/21.

Mourinho must galvanise his squad and gear them up for a big display this weekend or they risk falling deeper into obscurity.

Villa have punched above all expectations this season and sit in ninth with games in hand on teams above.

Boss Dean Smith will see a big opportunity to exploit Spurs’ shaky form this weekend, knowing that Europa League football for next season is a genuine possibility.

Aston Villa v Tottenham

When is Aston Villa v Tottenham on TV?

Aston Villa v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 21st March 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Tottenham will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend before a pause for the international break.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Aston Villa v Tottenham team news

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, Nakamba, Traore, McGinn, Grealish, Watkins.

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Bale, Alli, Moura, Kane.

Aston Villa v Tottenham odds

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (19/10) Draw (23/10) Tottenham (29/20)*

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Tottenham

Jack Grealish could be crucial in this one. The Villa winger is tipped to make a comeback performance and he could provide Spurs with a number of issues at the back.

As for Spurs, well, we’re back here again, at square one. Mourinho has a talented stable of players, none more so than Harry Kane and Gareth Bale, but he simply isn’t extracting the most from whichever XI he deploys.

Alarm bells will be ringing in the Spurs boardroom right now, but the extraordinary cost of relieving Mourinho of his duties may be enough to keep him in charge. Expect an unglamorous tie that won’t bring much cheer to Tottenham fans.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Tottenham (6/1 at bet365)

