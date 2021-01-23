What channel is Aston Villa v Newcastle Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa will continue to make up their games in hand over rival Premier League sides when they host Newcastle this Saturday while most of those around them compete in the FA Cup.

Villa have wobbled in their push for European football in recent weeks after being unable to fulfil a number of fixtures thanks to coronavirus.

At one stage they were four Premier League fixtures behind rival sides yet despite this Villa have maintained their place in the table and successfully steered clear of the drop zone.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have endured a major slump since Christmas and are now on a nine-game streak without a win.

Manager Steve Bruce will hope to have his team revived from Monday’s 3-0 loss to Arsenal but a trip to Villa Park will likely prove tricky for the Toon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Newcastle on TV?

Aston Villa v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 23rd January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

This is the only Premier League game being played this weekend but there are numerous FA Cup ties taking place, including Manchester United v Liverpool, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Newcastle online

Aston Villa v Newcastle team news

Aston Villa: Kortney Hause is sidelined through injury while John McGinn is suspended after picking up five yellow cards this term.

Matt Targett is a doubt after picking up a knock against Man City, but generally Villa have a squad in decent nick despite a long COVID-related break recently.

Newcastle: Ryan Fraser is back for Newcastle after missing the loss to Arsenal through suspension, while there is mild hope that Federico Fernandez will be fit.

Allan Saint-Maximin is still ruled out due to injury. Bruce opted for Andy Carroll and Callum Wilson to lead the line against Arsenal but the manager may shake things up here.

Aston Villa v Newcastle odds

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Newcastle

Neither side is hitting top form right now but with Newcastle it looks as though their issues aren’t going away any time soon. Villa have performed well this season and their league position is down to having played fewer games than those around them.

Manager Dean Smith will have a strong side to choose from, with the likes of Jack Grealish, Oli Watkins and John McGinn performing well.

Villa should have no issue with Newcastle here, especially at home. The Toon are seriously lacking in morale and Smith will instruct his men to go at it hard from kick-off.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle (12/1 at bet365)

