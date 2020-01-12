RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aston Villa v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is Aston Villa v Man City?

Aston Villa v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 12th January 2020.

How to watch Aston Villa v Man City on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Villa have enjoyed a couple of victories lately, but they are very much a hot or cold unit with little in between – highlighted by only three draws in 21 games.

City may be wounded in the grand scheme of 2019/20, but they still pose a great threat and should be able to see off their hosts at Villa Park.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Man City