What channel is Aston Villa v Leicester Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa take on Leicester in a Midlands clash between two sides sitting pretty in the Premier League table.

Villa are eighth in the league with two games in hand that have the potential to elevate them into the top four with a number of Premier League fixtures yet to come.

Boss Dean Smith will be delighted that his side have maintained their consistency to fight among the top-half contenders, but faces a tough task this time out.

Leicester are hot property right now, even during a spell without Jamie Vardy. James Maddison and Harvey Barnes have stood up to deliver when needed and their top four chances appear strong.

Manager Brendan Rodgers will expect another big performance from his talented attackers against a firm defence that has shut out several keen forward lines.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Leicester on TV?

Aston Villa v Leicester will take place on Sunday 21st February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Leicester will kick off at 2:05pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Man City, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Aston Villa v Leicester team news

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez, Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Sanson, Luiz, McGinn, Trezeguet, Watkins, Grealish

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Aston Villa v Leicester odds

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Leicester

Two good teams, playing without fear, playing without intense pressure, featuring sparkling English talents. This could be a cracker for neutrals across the land.

Villa boast Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins in opposition to Barnes, Maddison and Vardy. Those five on the same pitch suggests goals aplenty.

Losing this one wouldn’t be cataclysmic for each side, and for that reason, expect both teams to go for the jugular in a bid to advance their ambitions.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Leicester (12/1 at bet365)

