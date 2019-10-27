Victory over Slavia Prague and Charlton in recent days means Arsenal will be in high spirits for the arrival of City.

But City themselves are the only team in the WSL with a 100% record in tact after four games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal Women v Man City Women game on TV and online.

More like this

What time is the Arsenal Women v Man City Women game?

Arsenal Women v Man City Women will kick off at 2:30pm on Sunday 27th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Arsenal Women v Man City Women

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 2:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Arsenal dropped points in their last WSL outing and will hope to bounce back against Manchester City here on Sunday.

But facing this City team is set to be tricky – especially considering the visitors' stellar start to the season.

City's sole defeat this term was last weekend's 2-0 FA WSL Cup loss at rivals Manchester United.

With Europe and the WSL title race in their minds, City will be primed for this trip to London.

The last time these sides met they ground out a 0-0 draw in the FA WSL Cup final in February, only for City to win on penalties.

Another draw here on Sunday would not come as a surprise.

Advertisement

Prediction: Arsenal Women 1-1 Man City Women