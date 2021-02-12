What channel is Arsenal v Leeds Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal and Leeds fought out a 0-0 draw when these sides last met back in November despite there being 34 shots recorded in the game.

And fans can expect goals to finally come when managers Mikel Arteta and Marcelo Bielsa meet once more on the touchline this Sunday.

Arsenal are in desperate need of a win after losing their last two Premier League fixtures, while Leeds have recently claimed nine points from a possible 12.

Arteta has two injury issues to contend with heading into the tie and will be aware that his troops have scored just one goal in their last three outings.

As for Leeds, Bielsa has defensive injury worries of his own but will set his team out to attack Arsenal from the off – sticking to the pulsating brand of football that the West Yorkshire outfit have deployed to great effect all season.

When is Arsenal v Leeds on TV?

Arsenal v Leeds will take place on Sunday 14th February 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Leeds will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Newcastle, which kicks off at 8pm on Monday evening.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Arsenal v Leeds team news

Arsenal: Centre-back David Luiz and goalkeeper Bernd Leno are available for selection following suspensions, and could both come straight back into the XI.

Arteta is sweating on the fitness of Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney, however. Partey also missed this reverse fixture back in November, when Leeds peppered the Gunners goal but couldn’t find a breakthrough.

Leeds: Kalvin Phillips is the big injury concern for Bielsa, with the defensive midfielder rated 50/50 to play here following a calf injury. Pablo Hernandez is also not guaranteed to make the bench.

Leeds are still without summer signings Robin Koch or Diego Llorente, so Pascal Struijk will remain at centre-back alongside Liam Cooper. Influential playmaker Rodrigo is also likely to miss the game through injury.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Leeds

Leeds dominated Arsenal when these sides met at Elland Road but couldn’t scrape a goal – and if Partey is back for the Gunners here then this could be a different story in north London.

Bielsa will instruct his men to bomb forward but Arsenal will hope to pick holes in Leeds’ man-marking system when it breaks down. That’s how Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea dismantled Leeds earlier in the season.

Plenty will depend on how Raphinha is handled down Leeds’ right wing, while Gjanni Alioski may need support to combat Bukayo Saka on the opposite flank. This could well be an end-to-end game.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Leeds (14/1 at bet365)

