What channel is Arsenal v Fulham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal will hope to get back into the race for a top-six finish this season when they take on lowly Fulham at the Emirates, with just seven Premier League fixtures remaining for Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners’ aspirations of breaking into the Champions League spots are all-but over but they are desperately trying to keep apace with Everton, Tottenham and Liverpool for a Europa League place.

Victory over Sheffield United last weekend earned boss Arteta three valuable points and the Spaniard will be keen to secure a similarly comfortable result on Sunday.

Arsenal made easy work of Fulham when these sides met at Craven Cottage on the opening weekend of the season, beating Scott Parker’s newly-promoted side 3-0.

Fulham themselves head into this clash having lost their last four games and would gladly take a point here as they battle to catch Newcastle and Burnley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Fulham on TV?

Arsenal v Fulham will take place on Sunday 18th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Fulham will kick off at 1:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this gameweek including Leeds v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8pm on Monday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 12:30pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Arsenal v Fulham team news

Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss out after contracting malaria while on international duty for Gabon.

Martin Odegaard is out with an ankle problem while David Luiz and Kieran Tierney also remain out of contention for the time being.

Fulham: Ademola Lookman, Tom Cairney and Marek Rodak are all sidelined for Fulham.

Aleksandar Mitrovic could start up front once again, although Parker may decide to drop the striker to the bench following his blank against Wolves last time out.

Arsenal v Fulham odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Fulham

Arsenal should have no problem dispatching of Fulham here unless the Gunners implode – an issue that has already cost them in the Premier League this season.

Arteta will want to see the same commitment his side showed against Sheffield United, so expect Gabriel Martinelli to keep his place, with Bukayo Saka behind lone striker Alexandre Lacazette.

With their pace and exuberance, Arsenal should take the lead early against Fulham here. Don’t be surprised if they are well ahead by the break.

Our prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Fulham (14/1 at bet365)

