Unai Emery has used the Europa League as respite from poor Premier League form and a place to develop his young guns successfully.

Brazilian hot-shot Gabriel Martinelli is expected to be given another chance to shine in this one.

Frankfurt are experiencing a middling season in the Bundesliga, while Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 away win in Germany in September.

However, an eye-popping 5-1 victory over Bayern Munich earlier in November highlights that they shouldn’t be underestimated.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Frankfurt game on TV and online.

What time is the Arsenal v Frankfurt game?

Arsenal v Frankfurt will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 28th November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Arsenal v Frankfurt

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Arsenal performed well in the reverse fixture, and that will give their youngsters plenty of confidence ahead of this one.

The likes of Buyako Saka and Joe Willock – who both scored at the Commezbank-Arena – will relish another opportunity to shine, and have the quality to seal the deal for the Gunners.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Frankfurt