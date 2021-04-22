What channel is Arsenal v Everton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal will sheepishly return to their Premier League fixtures following the implosion of their Super League plans at the beginning of the week.

The Gunners were among the so-called Premier League big six who threatened to form their own closed shop before fan protests turned the tide and teams withdrew.

Mikel Arteta’s men must face Everton this week with both teams in lacklustre form and in danger of their seasons fizzling out.

Arsenal sit ninth, just two points into the top half, while Everton sit one place – and three points – ahead of them in eighth.

The Toffees supremely bright start has faded but they do boast a game in hand over many teams around them, including Arsenal, and could spring to just one point short of the top six with a victory here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Everton on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Everton on TV?

Arsenal v Everton will take place on Friday 23rd April 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Everton will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Newcastle on Saturday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Arsenal v Everton team news

Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has recovered from malaria and could return to the bench for the Gunners, though Alexandre Lacazette is sidelined with a hamstring injury in a big blow for Arteta’s side.

David Luiz and Kieran Tierney remain out, while Martin Odegaard is still a doubt but could make the bench. Expect a youthful Arsenal attack.

Everton: The Toffees has soldiered on through an injury crisis in 2021, with seven players listed as either out or doubts for the clash with Arsenal. Dominic Calvert-Lewin could return from injury, but may only be fit enough for the bench.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are definitely out, while Andre Gomes, Yerry Mina, Bernard and Fabian Delph have each struggled with injuries lately.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Everton

Neither of these teams has been particularly resolute or razor sharp this season. Arsenal’s last two matches against sides above them ended with conceding three goals in each, several weeks ago against West Ham and Liverpool.

Everton have drawn three in a row and haven’t won since the beginning of March, so neither side is bringing momentum to the party.

Expect a messy encounter between two reshuffled teams struggling with key injuries. Neither side will be satisfied with their performances lately and will see this as an opportunity to win. The result may only benefit neutrals watching at home as opposed to either side.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Everton (18/1 at bet365)

