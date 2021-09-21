What channel is Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal host AFC Wimbledon in an attractive Carabao Cup fixture at the Emirates this evening – the first time the two teams have met since the visitors’ rebirth in 2002.

Just 38 places separate the teams in the English football pyramid, which may seem a lot at first glance, but considering AFC Wimbledon had just finished fourth in the Isthmian League Premier Division when the Emirates first opened its doors in 2006, it’s a remarkable transformation.

The Gunners have endured a rocky road in the opening weeks of the Premier League season. A 1-0 win over Burnley at the weekend offered a crucial point to lift them up to 13th place, but those points appear to be papering over deep-rooted cracks at the moment.

Mikel Arteta knows that games like this one are simply essential victories if he is to maintain the confidence of even a few Arsenal fans.

AFC Wimbledon have started their League One campaign in excellent shape as they sit seventh after eight matches. Boss Mark Robinson has started to steer the club upwards since his arrival in January after several seasons of treading water in the third division.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon?

Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon will take place on Wednesday 22nd September 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Man Utd v West Ham.

What TV channel is Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest Carabao Cup highlights on Quest TV from 10:30pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Quest TV online via discovery+ as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Leno; Soares, Holding, Mari, Tavares; Lokonga, Maitland-Niles; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Lacazette.

AFC Wimbledon predicted XI: Tzanev; Alexander, Heneghan, Nightingale, Lawrence; Woodyard, Hartigan; Rudoni, Chislett, Assal; Pressley.

Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon

Arsenal have no option but to win this one, and winning it well is crucial in front of an expectant home crowd.

Narrow, single-goal wins over Norwich and Burnley may have shunted them away from the relegation zone, but Arsenal are still in deep trouble. Fans demand more than scrambling to victories against the Premier League’s whipping boys.

Arteta will field a youthful XI full of promising stars here. This tends to be a safe bet considering it is the more experienced pros who have been liable for the Gunners’ demise in recent times.

Our prediction: Arsenal 3-0 AFC Wimbledon (5/1 at bet365).

