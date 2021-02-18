What channel is Antwerp v Rangers Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers will hope to continue their stellar season when they meet Antwerp in Belgium on Thursday as attention turns away from the Scottish Premiership title race and towards Europe.

Advertisement

Steven Gerrard’s men sit 18 points clear of rivals Celtic in the battle for the domestic championship battle but now have Europa League fixtures to contend with too.

The boss oversaw Rangers’ narrow 1-0 win over Kilmarnock last time out but his side will have to be more clinical if they are to get something from Thursday’s tie.

Antwerp sit second in the Belgian top flight and come into this game unbeaten in their last four outings.

Franky Vercauteren’s troops have already beaten Tottenham at home in the Europa League this season and will pose a threat to Rangers here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Antwerp v Rangers on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Antwerp v Rangers on TV?

Antwerp v Rangers will take place on Thursday 18th February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Antwerp v Rangers will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Benfica v Arsenal, which kicks off at 8pm on Thursday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Antwerp v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Antwerp v Rangers online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Antwerp v Rangers team news

Antwerp: Boss Vercauteren was able to name just seven subs in Antwerp’s 1-1 draw against Standard Liege at the weekend due to injuries and suspensions.

Star striker Dieumerci Mbokani will likely miss this clash, while Didier Lamkel Ze is suspended. It means Felipe Avenatti will likely start up top but Antwerp will be without midfielder Faris Haroun or defender Dylan Batubinsika.

Rangers: Scott Arfield is back with the Rangers camp and featured in the win over Kilmarnock, so could be in line for another game here.

Alfredo Morelos is back from a ban, but Leon Balogun and Kemar Roofe are both a yellow card away from a one-game Europa League suspension.

Antwerp v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Antwerp (13/5) Draw (13/5) Rangers (1/1)*

For all the latest Europa League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Antwerp v Rangers

Rangers are in top form right now and Gerrard will want to keep that going with at least a draw here in Belgium.

And he should get that, if not a win. Morelos is back from a suspension, as is Roofe, and this means the manager has plenty of firepower in his arsenal.

Injuries could severely impact on Antwerp here and they would probably take a draw from this first leg. However, the way Rangers are playing at present, an away win is very possible.

Our prediction: Antwerp 1-2 Rangers (15/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Europa League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.