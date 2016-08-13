Bradley Wiggins' wacky podium face stole the show at Rio 2016
The cycling gold medalist pulled a cheeky face during the national anthem
Published: Saturday, 13 August 2016 at 9:10 am
When you've just won Olympic Gold in a World Record breaking time chances are you're eager to let off steam and Sir Bradley Wiggins did just that at Rio 2016.
The now legendary Olympian was on the podium with his cycling pursuit team mates Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Ed Clancy when he decided to lighten up what could have been a very serious and official affair – by pulling a cheeky face.
Here's that cracking win again. Just in case you missed it.
