"A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose," the statement continued.

"A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own."

An intimidating puncher in his youth, Foreman won gold at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City in what was his 25th amateur bout.

He turned pro and bagged 37 wins before knocking out the undefeated Joe Frazier in two rounds to become heavyweight champion for the first time in 1973.

Foreman defended the belt twice more before suffering his first professional defeat in a legendary showdown with Muhammed Ali in the Rumble in the Jungle in 1964.

Foreman was devastated by the shock loss and, after a second career defeat in 1977 – and what he termed a near-death experience in the dressing room – he stopped fighting.

George Foreman Getty

For a decade, Foreman was absent from the ring, instead becoming a born-again Christian and ordained minister but, in 1987, at the age of 38, he staged an unexpected return to the sport and went on to win 24 straight matches.

Three years later, he knocked out Michael Moorer to become the oldest-ever heavyweight champion at age 45.

Foreman also leaves behind a legacy in business, having made a fortune outside the ring as the spokesman for a range of grills in the 1990s.

Tributes have been flooding in for the star following the tragic news of his passing, with Mike Tyson writing on Twitter (X) that his "contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten".

Another boxer, Chris Eubank Jr, wrote: "Rest in Peace to one of my boxing heroes - The Legendary George Foreman."