When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021? Shortlist, voting details and how to watch

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year award is always a fitting end to a calendar year, particularly after a year containing the Olympic Games and a major international football tournament.

Advertisement

The summer may feel like a distant memory but England’s march through to the Euro 2020 final and Team GB’s exploits at the Tokyo Olympic Games took place just a matter of months ago.

What a year it has been for sport. We’ve enjoyed an enthralling Formula 1 campaign that was decided on the very last lap, a staggering victory in the US Open from previously unheard of teenager Emma Raducanu and the Ashes are in full swing – though England fans’ spirits may have been dampened over the last week.

Who will claim the BBC SPOTY crown in 2021? The wait is almost over, the votes are ready to be cast.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of everything you need to know about the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award 2021.

When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021?

The ceremony will take place on Sunday 19th December this year, and will be broadcast live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 6:45pm.

It will be presented by Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 shortlist

The full six-person shortlist for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 is as follows:

Adam Peaty (Olympic swimmer)

Emma Raducanu (Tennis)

Raheem Sterling (Football)

Sarah Storey (Paralympic cyclist)

Tom Daley (Olympic diver)

Tyson Fury (Boxing)

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 odds

The odds paint a clear picture of the runners and riders in this year’s award.

US Open champion Raducanu is the clear favourite to lift the prestigious honour after her scintillating performances in New York.

Olympic diver Tom Daley is the only other contender seemingly close to her according to bet365, while Tyson Fury sits in third.

BBC SPOTY odds 2021

Emma Raducanu – 1/20

Tom Daley – 10/1

Tyson Fury – 33/1

Adam Peaty – 100/1

Raheem Sterling – 150/1

Sarah Storey – 150/1

BBC SPOTY odds 2021 without Emma Raducanu

Tom Daley – 2/5

Tyson Fury – 7/2

Adam Peaty – 7/1

Sarah Storey – 25/1

Raheem Sterling – 33/1

How to vote for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021?

The public will be able to vote for their favourite during the live show on December 19th, with a number for each nominee revealed at the start of the programme.

Viewers can elect to phone the number of their preferred candidate on landline or mobile (though texting is not possible) while there is also the option of voting online for anyone who has signed up to a BBC account (with only one vote allowed per account).

We’ve got all the information you need on how to vote for BBC Sports Personality of the Year in our handy guide.

Who won BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2020?

Last year’s award was won by Lewis Hamilton after triumphing in the F1 2020 season. His victory marked his seventh world title as he drew level with Michael Schumacher’s previously unprecedented record.

The Mercedes star has unfortunately not made it to the shortlist this year after he was pipped at the post by Max Verstappen for the 2021 world title.

At last year’s SPOTY, Liverpool star Jordan Henderson and jockey Hollie Doyle came second and third respectively.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year winners

You can find the winners for every year since 2000 below:

2000: Steve Redgrave (Rowing)

2001: David Beckham (Football)

2002: Paula Radcliffe (Athletics)

2003: Jonny Wilkinson (Rugby)

2004: Kelly Holmes (Athletics)

2005: Andrew Flintoff (Cricket)

2006: Zara Phillips (Eventing)

2007: Joe Calzaghe (Boxing)

2008: Chris Hoy (Cycling)

2009: Ryan Giggs (Football)

2010: Tony McCoy (Horse Racing)

2011: Mark Cavendish (Cycling)

2012: Bradley Wiggins (Cycling)

2013: Andy Murray (Tennis)

2014: Lewis Hamilton (Formula One)

2015: Andy Murray (Tennis)

2016: Andy Murray (Tennis)

2017: Mo Farah (Athletics)

2018: Geraint Thomas (Cycling)

2019: Ben Stokes (Cricket)

Advertisement

2020: Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1)