As loveable rogue Jack Boswell in the hit BBC1 sitcom Bread, the actor got his big break in Carla Lane's popular series about a working class Liverpool family when the show started in 1986, and remained with the role and and off until it ended in 1991.

McGuire's next long-running role was in time-travelling comedy Goodnight Sweetheart, as Ron Wheatcroft, best mate of central character Gary Sparrow (Nicholas Lyndhurst) who lived a double life with two different women in two different time zones, the 1990s and the 1940s. The show was a primetime hit on BBC1 from 1993 to 1999, and McGuire returned for a one-off revival in 2016.

Which Star Wars movie was Victor McGuire in?

From 2012 to 2017 he played security guard Ian in Sky One supermarket sitcom Trollied, and has also notched up credits in numerous popular TV shows over the last few decades including Casualty, Dalziel and Pascoe, Doctors and No Offence, as well as West End musicals such as Chicago and Fiddler on the Roof.

More like this

On film, you might have spotted McGuire as a thief in Guy Ritchie's 1998 gangster classic Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and small parts in the movie version of The Phantom of the Opera, The Woman in Black and even Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Advertisement