Paul resorts to dirty tactics in Neighbours as his money worries worsen

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) causes concern for Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglue) next week in Neighbours when his worries over their financial situation cause him to act out of sorts. But she has no idea what he is really up to…

After briefly firing Ned (Ben Hall) from The Hive because he did not think it was making as much money as it should, Paul soon rehired him under the condition that Ned owed him a favour.

Ned was worried as to what that favour could have been and it turns out he had every right to be on edge. He soon learns that Paul’s dodgy plan is to alter the bookings for The Hive to make it look busier and therefore more desirable for someone to purchase.

A potential buyer soon emerges in Sheila Canning (Shareena Clanton) and Paul pulls out all the stops to impress her, trying to secure the sale. That includes Ned going along with his lies despite his unease about it.

Paul thinks the meeting went well and is confident that Sheila will take The Hive off his hands. But his plan quickly comes undone when someone slips Sheila some real information on the state of the business and she is furious that she has been lied to.

Paul goes on the warpath and accuses several people of betraying his trust, including Roxy (Zima Anderson), Sheila (Colette Mann) and Ned. But with no proof, he is unable to unleash his fury on the person he thinks deserves it.

So, who did sell Paul out, and what will he do to them when he finds out?

Elsewhere next week, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) continues to look into ways to tell her story about Finn and she considers entering the podcasting world to do it. Unfortunately for her, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) also wants in, and it is clear that a clash of styles is on the way.

Will Bea tell him she wants to do the podcast alone?

