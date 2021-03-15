Hendrix and Paul set to team up against Brent in Neighbours?

Brent Colefax (Texas Watterson) is not exactly the most popular person on Ramsay Street since his return to Neighbours and his war with Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) has only gotten worse as the weeks have gone by.

With Brent growing closer to Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan), Hendrix’s jealousy has continued to grow and he is certain that his ex is setting herself up for a nasty fall by continuing to spend time with him.

And Hendrix is not alone with his fears as Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is also wary of the latest resident of number 32 and that leads Hendrix to approach Paul with an interesting proposition that will likely make things worse with Harlow if she found out.

Hendrix suggests that he and Paul should form an alliance against Brent, and Paul realises that he should strongly consider the request so that he can stop his granddaughter from getting hurt by the tearaway again.

For Brent, he is trying his best to do good and has suggested that he make blankets for homeless people in the area and that only endears him more to Harlow and further annoys Hendrix who is sure he is playing a game.

But will Hendrix’s idea to work with Paul go to plan, or will Paul use the opportunity to make things worse for Hendrix once again and further alienate him from Harlow? We have a feeling that Hendrix should have thought twice before trusting Paul.

Elsewhere next week there is some tough news for Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) when her dream of working with Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) looks set to fall apart before it has even begun. The problems start with some good news for Kyle when he hears from Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) that he is allowed to resume his work at The 82.

But when Roxy suggests that they go into partnership, she is left disappointed when Kyle tells her that Karl does not approve of the idea and if he is going to get the tram back, he will have to do it without her. Will Roxy get over her heartache?

