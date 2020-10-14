But 35-years is a long time and remembering everything that has happened is no easy thing. But we are here to test how strong your knowledge is on the show... can you score top marks?

Here is our Neighbours quiz, filled with questions from across its long history and it should prove challenging to even the most die-hard of fans. So go ahead, show us what you've got and remember - no Googling!

Good luck!

Well, how did you do?

It is an interesting time for the soap right now with the departure of Pierce Greyson imminent. Tim Robards was forced to leave the role early due to COVID restrictions and Dony Hany will be stepping in for the characters' final four weeks on Neighbours.

And it seems that it will be a very interesting end for Pierce with the character currently in the early stages of an affair with Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal). With Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlin) sure to be discovering what they have been doing in the near future- we can see why the recast was needed to allow the character of Pierce to be wrapped up.

It seems that Pierce will not be saying goodbye to Ramsay Street in the happiest of ways.

