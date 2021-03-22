Finn makes surprising Neighbours return as Susan tries to move on

He may be long dead but even that is not enough to keep Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) from unleashing more torment on Neighbours. The villain is making a surprise return next week and his ghostly comeback will leave Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) rattled.

Following the offer from Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt) to do a new version of her book about Finn from Susan’s perspective, she has been torn over whether to be involved and she confides in David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) about her conflicted feelings.

He tells her to try and visualise Finn giving her the answers that she is craving about his actions and when she tries it out, it works a little too well…

Susan begins to see Finn and the two engage in a conversation where he makes her realise she is struggling so much because she still feels sympathy for him – even after the hurt and damage he caused before he died.

While she does confide in Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) about what is happening, she opts to keep the secret from Karl (Alan Fletcher) and begins to enjoy the conversations that she and Finn are having.

However it soon becomes terrifyingly clear that she has no control over the apparition and she soon begins to see Finn everywhere – and he is getting more and more menacing every time he shows up. When she starts to see him in public, including floating lifelessly in the water at Lassiters, she begins to doubt her sanity.

Will Susan be able to shake the memory of Finn, and how will Karl react when he learns what she has been doing? And with Olivia still pressing hard on Susan to sit down with her for the new book, will she agree to be involved, or will this latest torment from Finn lead her to realise that she needs to leave his memory in the past?

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.