Neighbours favourite Des returns as Sheila is rushed to hospital after plot backfires

Original character Des Clarke (Paul Keane) is on his way back to Neighbours for a longer stint and he will be caught up in a messy situation when he arrives in Ramsay Street.

Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) now knows all about the relationship between Clive Gibbons and Jane Harris (Geoff Paine and Annie Jones) and after dealing with how devastated she is by it, she turns her attention to splitting them up and that is where Des comes in.

Sheila calls him to town in the hope that seeing her ex will give Jane pause for thought, but it soon becomes clear that Sheila’s plan will not go as smoothly as she would have hoped.

Des is at first unaware of the reasons for him being asked to come back and when he learns that he is a pawn in her game, he is furious and does not hold back in telling her how angry he is that he is being used in such a manner.

The altercation proves to be a disastrous one as Sheila collapses and is rushed to the hospital to be fitted with a pacemaker. The turn of events lead to Des feeling guilty and when he goes to apologise, Sheila decides she has leverage and calls in a favour that she is sure will reunite her with Clive. What does Sheila have planned?

This is not the only relationship on the rocks as the drama continues between Shane and Dipi Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan and Sharon Johal) with more damage being done to their fractured marriage this week.

Shane has recently befriended Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and that leads to a kiss that Dipi is soon told about. Is this latest move the nail in the coffin for their troubled relationship?

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.