Neighbours star Charlotte Chimes talks Nicolette’s baby bombshell and 2021 storylines

One of the biggest new Neighbours arrivals in 2020 was that of Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), the daughter of legacy character, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) who has made quite the impact on the lives of the Ramsay Street residents.

Instantly developing an attraction to Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), she played a small part in the demise of her marriage and has been making waves elsewhere by offering to have and co-parent Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka’s (Matt Wilson and Takaya Honda) baby.

Add to that a stolen lottery ticket from a dead person secret and it is easy to see that drama always follows Nicolette around and that looks set to continue in 2021.

Charlotte has been chatting to RadioTimes.com about what we should expect from her character going into next year.

So, Nicolette has certainly been making waves since arriving. How are you finding playing a character that is so unpredictable?

It has been so fulfilling playing Nicolette and after eight months, I find a lot of the things she does actually make sense to me now as I’m seeing it from her point of view. I’m having a great time and when I get the scripts in advance, I think “Nicolette, what now?!”

Nicolette says that offering to be a surrogate is not a spur of the moment decision. But what’s your take on it? Do you think she did just get swept up in the idea?

I think it is two-fold. A. She never offered to be the surrogate, she offered to co-parent, be the cool Auntie and still wants to be involved with the child but not be the primary carer and, B. She saw in the moment something she has always wanted and living with David and Aaron they represent what a loving gay family unit can be and she does want that – if I have a baby with you, I’ll always have that.

We know how Nicolette feels about Chloe, do you think there is a part of her that is thinking she will always be close to Chloe by having a baby with her brother?

It’s perhaps not that evident to her but of course, Chloe does factor into it because she and Aaron are siblings.

We see Nicolette go into damage control when everyone finds out about the lottery ticket. How desperate is she for those close to her to forgive her for what she did?

She goes to extreme lengths to try to rectify her past mistakes but volunteering at the foundation, doing extra shifts at the café and helping out around the house, she desperately wants her mother, Aaron and David, and Chloe to forgive her – particularly David to get him back on side and to make him realise she is only human, she made a mistake.

And we see a career change may be on the cards for her after she loses the hospital job. How does Nicolette take to working at Harold’s and do you think it could be good for her to be in the heart of community working there?

Nicolette is devastated to lose her nursing registration and at this moment she is desperate for any job – and yes, Harold’s is like the heartbeat of Erinsborough so it will be fun to see how this plays out.

What can you tell us about Ricardo and how Nicolette tries to deal with that tricky situation?

Arrgh, that sleaze bag! Charlotte answering this, I actually think Nicolette went a little easy on this creep. I would have told him precisely where to go but Nicolette is in a state of shock when he gives her this proposition to sleep with him, she doesn’t know how to respond. Eventually, she ends up standing her ground.

And what of Audrey? Do you think Nicolette will ever accept her sticking around long-term?

Nicolette finds Audrey insufferable in many ways and while they did have a friendship in Canberra, Audrey reminds Nicolette of her wrongdoings and this doesn’t sit well with her.

What is it like for you to play a character related to such huge Neighbours icons as Jane and Mrs Mangel, and have you and Annie spoken about what it was like for her to work with Vivean Gray?

I’m incredibly grateful and privileged to work with Annie every day as my mum, she is an amazing actress and a wonderful human being, who is wickedly funny and very talented – and we absolutely adore each other – I’m blessed, it doesn’t feel like work at all. Annie loved working with Vivean Gray, she often speaks about her and now I’m a part of that dynasty!

And what is your take on Nicolette? Many are calling her the next Izzy, but do you think she is a villainous character in general or do you see the positives in her more?

I actually don’t think she is villainous; I feel she is totally misunderstood. She is playful, brash, has no filter when it comes to speaking her mind which can be jarring for those on the receiving end. Most definitely the way she has treated to her mother at times and I guess also Pierce, she could be labelled a bitch, however, if you put yourself in her shoes, someone that grew up knowing they were gay but was not accepted when they came out and told to hide who they were, that shapes who that person is for the rest of their life – I think as a result of that, I think Nicolette is doing really well… can you tell I’m a bit protective of her?

